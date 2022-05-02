type here...
“Politicians don’t have your interests at heart” – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells Ghanaians

By Armani Brooklyn
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah dragged after complaining about ageing young
NPP firebrand and minister of information Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed the dirty side and minds of politicians that many Ghanaians most especially the electorates are not aware of.

While speaking at a seminar, the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi emphatically stated that politicians don’t have the interests of the masses at heart but rather, they care about themselves alone.

Apparently, the MP was speaking to a group of young aspiring politicians when he dropped these brutal confessions.

As advised by Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the young-aspiring politicians should always place their interests ahead before considering the ones of the masses.

He additionally confessed that politicians including himself are big-time lairs and self-centred people who are somehow very ungrateful because even if you cross the ocean for them, they will take you out of the equation once they find you useless.

These are the true brutal ideas of our politicians – The reason they don’t care about us and squander the monies they borrow for developmental projects.

    Source:GHpage

