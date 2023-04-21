type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle"Marrying two women is a bad idea, don't try it" - Man...
Lifestyle

“Marrying two women is a bad idea, don’t try it” – Man cries after his polygamous marriage collapses

By Kweku Derrick
polygamy
- Advertisement -

A journalist identified as Maynard Manyowa, has taken to Twitter to share his biggest mistake and regret in life after taking two wives.

The man, who described himself as a ‘former polygamist’, made this revelation while reacting to a Twitter post that declared that polygamy is the future of marriage.

The polygamist who’s proud of his marriage choice flaunted his beautiful damsels in a series of snaps he shared on the internet which has set tongues wagging.

Reacting to the photos, the tweep explained that he is not in support of polygamy because of his personal experience with his two wives, and urged men to desist from polygamy otherwise they won’t have a peaceful life.

According to Maynard, he loves his first wife and only married his second wife to save her from the shame of being single.

However, over time, he almost lost his first wife whom he loved deeply because he wanted to keep his second wife.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 21, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News