Popular Kumawood actor to die soon due to his evil ways – Prophet Nhyiraba

Its almost that time of the year again when pastors, prophet and Evangelist drops prophecies of what is expected to happen in future.

According to Prophet Cephas Nhyiraba in an interview has disclosed that a popular Kumawood actor would soon kick the bucket adding that his death would shock the whole entertainment industry.

Shedding more lights on the story, he said God revealed to him a vision in which he saw that there was flowers been placed around a popular Kumawood actor who was lying in state.

Prophet Nhyiraba explained that he questioned the Holy spirit why he was showing this to him and it responded that there would be death to hit the Kumawood movie industry.

It continued that the death would happen this year (2020) and this actor’s death is as a result of the evil things and deeds he has been engaged in for a long time.

The prophet made it clear that this revealation shown to him by God can be prevented if the actor in question stops all the evil things he is doing and then Ghanaians come together to pray for him.

Prophet Nhyiraba who is said to have predicted the collapse of the church building at Akyem Batabi recently also in the interview made is clear that Nana Akuffo Addo would win the 2020 elections.

He also stated that John Dumelo would win the Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament seat for the NDC and would go on to become the President of Ghana in future.