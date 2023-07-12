Popular Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke reportedly dies

- Advertisement -

Veteran Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke is dead.

Announcing the unfortunate incident on Wednesday in an Instagram post, popular actor and filmmaker, Joseph Okechukwu, stated that Okereke died this dawn.

Sharing the actress’s picture, Okechukwu said he was about to pay for Cynthia’s flight ticket to come to America before her death.

He wrote: “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words.

“The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come and finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from the shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. Words fail me. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory. #CynthiaOkereke.”

