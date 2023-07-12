Lady cancels wedding to a rich man because he’s toxic – Video

- Advertisement -

A TikTok user, @thatmelaninbaby, has narrated her reason for calling off her wedding three months before the big day.



In a video posted on her account, the lady said she never thought she would be ending up with her fiance months before their wedding.



“Imagine ending it with someone you thought would be your forever”, she wrote. She recounted how friends blamed her for leaving a “wealthy man” instead of enduring the pains of the relationship.



However, she explained that the emotional pain was too much to bear, causing her to stop focusing on her brand and almost shut it down.

Despite her challenges, she noted that she was doing well and emphasised the importance of prioritising emotional well-being over material possessions.



The video has received much attention on TikTok, with many users sharing their experiences of ending their relationships.

Some have praised her for her courage, while others expressed their support and encouragement.



@Juneau65 reacted: “My cousin’s wedding was cancelled a week to her wedding from her husband’s people, she is happily married to a doctor and has twins 2boys.”

@jerrybryan noted: “No be to marry rich man o. Do you know what’s involved before the big day.



@CJ commented: “Currently facing same thing returned my Bride price before my court wedding. A broken relationship is better than a broken home, I know how u feel dear.



@i am qwin bee said: “I’m proud of you because I can relate they’ll blame you and you’ll receive lots of backlash from friends and family lol but you’ll be fine.”



@edicta65 reacted: “Sending you all the love.”



@sweetpraize reacted: “Just called mine off today. It’s the most difficult decision I had to make but I guess it’s for the best.”



@petermirabella945 said: “We are both on this page. I don’t know if I made the right decision to have quit. Mine trad comes up next month.”

