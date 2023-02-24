Award-winning presenter Blakk Rasta joined in the pork demon conversation started by Ghanaian musician Sonnie Badu a few days ago.

Sonnie Badu in a post mentioned that people should stop eating pork because it exposes one to demonic attack.

Following his comment, many netizens bashed him asking why he would be making such a statement in the modern day when the pigs Jesus cast the demons into happened years ago adding that those pigs even drowned.

Also Read: Eating pork, snails attracts witchcraft and demonic attack – Sonnie Badu

Blakk Rasta who is known for his controversial nature has also shared his stance on it saying he wonders why people would eat pork when it has abominable diseases.

According to him, the worms contained in the pork don’t die even when it’s roasted up to 100 degrees.

He again mentioned some health implications associated with eating pork that people don’t know or even talk about it to educate people who have no knowledge about it.

He further questioned why people would take delight in slaughtering and eating animals and then come out to say it is sweet.

Also Read: Pork lovers lament as price of pork to be increased by 20% effective September 20

He said: “I don’t know about pork filled with demons. The only time I saw pigs and demons cast into them was in the days of Jesus Christ where they all got drowned. But I know there are bigger demons in pork than what Sonnie Badu is talking about. Why should anyone be happy about eating pork? This is an animal that has all the abominable diseases.

“It is an animal that is a homosexual. It is an animal that has no respect. And this is your best meat? Listen! Pork has a certain kind of worm that does not die easily. Not even after 100 degrees Celsius of heating. It is called Taenia solium. I remember this from my days of doing general science. Pork has a certain formidable and robust worm that does not easily die.”

“Pork has one of the highest levels of cholesterol. Pork is not healthy. 99.99% of all those getting heart attacks are from those eating pork. Be careful. Be very careful. I do not know about any demons but I know that if you love your life, you won’t eat animals. This is a very serious truth. By now some people are insulting me. Muslims will be clapping in one corner. Some others will stand somewhere and say I am high on wee. Continue eating the pork and when you are dying in the hospital I will come and shake your hand and urge you to die quickly,” Blakk Rasta noted.

“Why should you even kill the animal? The way you love your life is the same way the animal loves his life. Why do you want to kill the animal and eat it? Is it not barbarism? Why should any human being eat animals at all? Why should you eat it? Leave the animal and let it grow and live. You catch it and barbarically slaughter it with so much violence. You cook it and eat, then you are not ashamed to come and say it is sweet,” he added.

Read More: Blakk Rasta is the epitome of depression – Mr Tabernacle fires