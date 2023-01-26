Controversial and highly opinionated Nigerian street-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, has caught his second wife cheating on him with her bestie.



The deranged musicain has taken to social media to expose his second wife, Keji after he caught her cheating on him with another man who is her bestie.

About 5 months ago, Portable secretly tied the knot with his second wife after she got pregnant for him and later gave birth.

Just recently, Portable took to his Instagram page to share a cryptic note about his second wife being ungrateful and cheating on him.

He wrote;



“Fear who no dey fear woman

Man put you for house you still dey promise another man. Wahala Wahala Wahala you never ready O sare Lol Marry… You dey double date and you still dey play wedding. Oun Pa pepe iro. I respect women fear who no dey fear women. A single mother can not raise up a responsible child Alakada Fake Life,”

SEE POST BELOW

Taking to the IG page of their newborn son, the singer leaked the chats of his second wife and her lover.

Apparently, she was sleeping with her bestie even when she was pregnant because the bestie initially assumed that he was the one responsible for the pregnancy and wanted her to abort it

In the chat, the lady later confirmed to her lover that he was not the father of the child and would not be aborting it while stating that the pregnancy belonged to ‘Okiki Portable.’



The Zazuu Crooner also reposted the same cryptic note on their son’s page with a caption that reads, “ungrateful.”

See the chats below …

Apparently, Portable had a girlfriend before fame, got her pregnant and married her.

He proceeded to cheat, impregnated another girl and married her also and rubbed it on his first wife’s face, now they are cheating on him and he is vexed, he should rest

