Kumawood actress, Protia Asare remarried in July 2021 after her first marriage hit the rocks due to marital abuse.

Unfortunately, a new report that is currently making waves on social media alleges that Portiia’s second marriage has also collapsed and the actress has been sent packing from her matrimonial home.

This worrying news was first shared by notorious IG bigger @Thosecalledcelebs after a gossip monger stormed her inbox to give her the gist.

Allegedly, the actress’ second husband even had intercourse with one of his secret lovers on his wedding day before joining Portia on the altar for their marriage to be blessed.

Social media users who seem to know more about the private life of Portia claim that Mr Raymond Kwaku Marfo is a serial womanizer and they knew beforehand that their marriage won’t stand the test of time after their plush wedding in 2021 which became the talk of town.

The two tied the knot in a colourful kente-themed traditional wedding that happened on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

This report about Portia’s marital woes could be false hence we are digging deep for more evidence. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

