One Philip who is set to marry his fiancee, Esther, on the 11th of February will not get off the hook very easily because of the recent Whatsapp screenshots dropped on Facebook by a lady he was trying to toast.

Natalie Davies who happens to be in a love triangle with this Philip is spilling and showing receipts on social media which might consequently jeopardise Phillip’s wedding to Esther.

Apparently, while Philip and his fiancee, Esther, were still making preparations for their wedding he was secretly trying to woo another lady during the same period.

In one of their chats dated 12th December 2022, Philip confessed that he doesn’t love his fiancee, Esther, and it’s Natalie he truly loves hence she should give him the chance to show her raw undiluted love.

He proceeded to beg Natalie to get pregnant for him and if she does that, he’ll put her n a monthly allowance and also rent an apartment for her and their baby.

Natalie vehemently declined this juicy offer from Philip and insisted he concentrates on his wife because she can’t commit such a horrific sin.

Fast forward, Philp who lost the fight in trying to win Natalie’s heart has sent his wedding invitation card to Natalie and this is what has brought about this whole brouhaha.

Natalie whose bent on letting Philip’s fiancee know about her womanizing trait has shared screenshots of their Whatsapp chats online for the whole world to know that he’s only toying with Esther for yet-to-be-discovered reasons.

Read the screenshots below to know more…

Whiles many deep secrets keep unfolding on the internet, pre-wedding photoshoot pictures of Philip and his wife-to-be, Esther have landed on the internet and garnered massive likes as well as comments both positive and negative in the process.

Some social media users are advising Ester to cancel the marriage because it’s evident Phiklip will cheat on him after tying the knot.

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the trending story.

Charlotte Hedo – Enemies of progress. Sizes Philippe post his wedding ceremony long ago but only few admire it. but look at how people are responding to this…. Wow .. hmm. Human will always be human.

Quinsker Lariba Wonje – I see so much disrespect rather to Natalie

For him to openly treat her as a side dish and schedule meetings at Esther’s absence is just the most disrespectful thing to Natalie

But madam is busy seeing it as disrespect rather to the wife to be

Nha Nah Eyesha – But since she said she didn’t want him and neither wanted the deal. What’s the drama here?

Why is she posting all this?

Daniela Yayra – Who says he doesn’t want her? He wants her paaa but he is just using that nansis lines to get you to open sesame for him.. plus I read that TIA members are no longer sponsoring the wedding, the couple saved up more and can now afford to do everything themselves but still fear both genders, they wiiiii show you

