Preaching to be ban in commercial vehicles amid the coronavirus outbreak – GPRTU

By Mr. Tabernacle
The chairman of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Kwame Kuma has hinted that the Union will no longer allow preachers on their vehicles until further notice.

This according to him is because some preachers puke spit on passengers, an act that has the potential of spreading the dreaded coronavirus.

He advised all passengers using public and commercial transports in the country, to stop engaging in political arguments, saying all are measures being adopted to control the spread of the virus.

“My advice to passengers is that they should stop engaging in unnecessary arguments and debate when they are in commercial transport and rather have them when they go home,” he stated.

Speaking on Accra based radio station, Starr FM, Mr. Kuma said GPRTU would also stop all those who mount public transport to sell local medicine.

Later in his submission, he advised all to be safe and observe all the health protocols.

