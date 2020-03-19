Italy: Coronavirus corpse loaded in army trucks to be cremated because cemeteries are full

- Advertisement -

Italy currently has recoded the highest death rate since the coronavirus outbreak. The country records not less than 100 deaths in a day.

Almost all the hospitals are full so as the cemeteries. Italy is facing a hard time. Because of the outbreak, the whole country is in total lockdown.

READ ALSO: Blood type A people may be more vulnerable to contact coronavirus – Research

Scores of coffins of coronavirus victims have been moved away on a fleet of army trucks last night after a cemetery in northern Italy was full because the death toll heightens.

Disturbing images have emerged of coffins lined up in the coronavirus-ravaged city of Bergamo in northern Italy, where soldiers transported bodies to neighboring provinces because the local cemetery has been overwhelmed with dead bodies.

SEE PHOTOS:

From the photos, fifteen trucks and 50 soldiers were deployed to Bergamo to perform the grim task after city officials appealed for assistance with cremations, a military spokesman told the news service Thursday.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ghana confirms 11 coronavirus case

The cemetery in Bergamo can no longer cope with the mounting death toll in the city, where more than 4,300 people have been infected and at least 93 have died.

Mortuaries are full and crematorium staff has been handling 24 bodies a day, including the regular drumbeat of non-virus deaths, meaning the bodies of virus victims have had to be dispatched to neighboring provinces.

