PRESEC's NSMQ finalist gains admission to 14 universities in US
News

PRESEC’s NSMQ finalist gains admission to 14 universities in US

By Kweku Derrick
Prince Debrah PRESEC
Prince Appiah Debrah Jr. who was a member of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team for the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) has gained admission to 14 prestigious universities in the United States of America.

The offers are from; the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford, UPenn, Columbia, Cornell, Northwestern, Carnegie Mellon, the University of Michigan, and Ann Arbor.

The brilliant student who was considered an anchor of his team was given “generous support” by the universities.

Prince, according to sources, intends to pursue mathematics and computer science at the university with special interests in algorithmic reasoning, artificial intelligence and human-computer interactions.

Prince, Jr. obtained his basic school education at The Light Academy, Adenta where he was the School Prefect.

He graduated as the second-best candidate in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the entire Adenta district in 2018.

He furthered his education at his first-choice school, the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School at Legon, becoming the President of the Math & Science Club.

He was part of the team that represented PRESEC in the 2021 NSMQ in the nail-biter finale in Kumasi, losing narrowly to Prempeh College.

    Source:GHPage

