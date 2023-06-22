type here...
Entertainment

"That's the price you pay when you open up to love" – Sarkodie says amid Yvonne Nelson's saga

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Even though Sarkodie is officially yet to respond to issues that have arisen from the first-ever revelation of his secret affair with Yvonne Nelson, his most recent Insta-stories give us a hint about what actually transpired between them.

The actress caused a frenzy online following the launch of her memoir “I am not Yvonne Nelson” in which she revealed that she aborted a pregnancy for the rapper in 2010 after a short relationship.

According to her, she took the decision to abort following Sarkodie’s decision not to take responsibility for the child.

Yvonne-Nelson-and-Sarkodie
Narrating the incident on pages 88-95 of Chapter Eight of her new book, Yvonne Nelson said Sarkodie and his manager at the time accompanied her to a clinic at Mamprobi to get the foetus removed after a failed attempt with pills recommended by a friend.

In what seems like an indirect way of addressing the issue, Sarkodie has expressed some level of remorse over what transpired 13 years ago.

In a heartfelt tribute to his late lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo, the acknowledged that the price one opens up to love is not always gratifying.

