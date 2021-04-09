Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, dead

- Advertisement -

Sad reports received this morning confirms Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband and the longest-serving consort of any British monarch has died at age 99.

The Duke of Edinburh dead

The Duke was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years and became the longest-serving consort in British history.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Read the statement below;

Prince Philip dead

Philip, who turned 99 in June 2020, had been in isolation with the queen at Windsor Castle, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland or at Wood Farm at Sandringham since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he was photographed in public twice in July 2020. He appeared with the queen at the private wedding of their granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, on July 17 on the Windsor Castle estate, and he appeared on the castle Quadrangle for a ceremonial hand over of his role as Colonel in Chief of The Rifles military regiment.

Both he and the Queen received their COVID-19 vaccines in January 2021. RIP.