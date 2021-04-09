type here...
GhPageNewsPrince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, dead
News

Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, dead

By Mr. Tabernacle
Prince-Philip-dead
Prince-Philip-dead
- Advertisement -

Sad reports received this morning confirms Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband and the longest-serving consort of any British monarch has died at age 99.

The Duke of Edinburh dead
The Duke of Edinburh dead

The Duke was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years and became the longest-serving consort in British history.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Read the statement below;

Prince Philip dead
Prince Philip dead

Philip, who turned 99 in June 2020, had been in isolation with the queen at Windsor Castle, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland or at Wood Farm at Sandringham since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he was photographed in public twice in July 2020. He appeared with the queen at the private wedding of their granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, on July 17 on the Windsor Castle estate, and he appeared on the castle Quadrangle for a ceremonial hand over of his role as Colonel in Chief of The Rifles military regiment.

Both he and the Queen received their COVID-19 vaccines in January 2021. RIP.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, April 9, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
79 %
2.2mph
20 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News