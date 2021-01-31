Princess Shyngel finally marries her best friend of 10 years; video drops

- Advertisement -

Gambian born actress, model, and entrepreneur, Princess Shyngle after years of suffering broken hearts have finally tied the knot with her bestie of 10 years known as Bala-Gaye.

The lovers married the Islam way because the man, Bala-Gaye from gatherings is a Muslim.

The wedding ceremony finally took place in the Gambia where they both come from.

The ‘X-Shaped’ movie star broke this good news to her fans and followers via a post shared on her official Instagram page on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Princess Shyngle now Mrs Bala-Gaye, in the video sighted wearing a diamond ring looked happy likewise her husband.

She has since received well wishes from her followers and colleagues in the movie industry following this news of her marriage.

Princess Shyngle sharing the video of her great moments together with her husband wrote this:

“I just married my best friend ? ??. My crush since 8th grade ? even though you didn’t use to look my way back then ?? the only man I ever hit on numerous times but I had no luck ?? instead you choose to be my friend for over 10 years , little did either of us knew we were gonna end up together ?????. Our real and genuine friendship brought us together and made our relationship and bound stronger than ever ???. I’m still taking it all in and I know all this would not have been possible without Allah ?? I’m blessed to be married to my childhood crush, my forever crush, my best friend, gossip partner and love of my life ?????.. Mrs Bala-Gaye 4life ?????? I’m officially a wife ???????“

Take a look at the video;

Watch a video of the Wedding ceremony below;

Congratulations Shyngel!!!!