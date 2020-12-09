type here...
Pro-NDC TV station TV XYZ goes off; social media reacts

By Qwame Benedict
The result for the 2020 general elections has finally been released and NPP lead by its flagbearer Nana Akuffo Addo has been declared as a winner of the polls.

Prior to the announcement, a lot of NDC channel had predicted victory for John Dramani Mahama including TV XYZ.

After the declaration, some social media users tried to see what was been aired on TV XYZ but to their surprise the station was on but only has the Ghana flag showing on it.

Read some comments from social media;

@sav_age43: “Tv xyz shout their station down after the Ec declare Nana Addo as the president of Ghana”

@LeemusNii: “Eiiiiii pls bring back TV XYZ, I want to watch foreign movies oooo”

@BankuAse: “Owwww TV XYZ ati k) oooo eiii Congratulations Mr President by the way Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweatSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat #NPPHasWon”

@padifuture: “TV XYZ Go Off Sia Fu?”

@All_is_Bryt: “UTV, GH ONE, JOY NEWS, TV3 credible media hubs are giving you results ah You are following TV XYZ A station of mallams and send 10mill for 50billion
#ElectionStrongRoom”

Source:Ghpage

