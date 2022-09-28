Prof Elsie Kaufman reveals why she married a whiteman instead of Ghanaian man

- Advertisement -

Quiz mistress, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufman, said she eventually decided to marry a white man because no Ghanaian man showed interest in her.

According to her, she waited patiently for a while but realized, for some strange reason, no Ghanaian man came forward to propose love to her.

Speaking to Delay on the Delay Show, the celebrated National Science and Maths Quiz mistress said she could keep herself waiting for a long time, so she had to make a decision.

“No Ghanaian man came forward!” She said this in response to the host’s question about why she chose to marry a white man.

Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufman is one of the best engineering brains in Africa who has spearheaded the teaching and learning of STEM by young girls. However, her personal life reveals that she was a divorcee.

“I used to be married, but not anymore,” she told Delay. Prof. Kaufmann is, however, open to finding love again. “It depends. If I find the right person, maybe.