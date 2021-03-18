This ‘Prophet’ from Ghana predicted Burna Boy’s Grammy Award win 12 years ago

- Advertisement -

Burna Boy has made the entire continent of Africa proud by winning Best

Global Music Album of the year at the just ended Grammy Awards.

His journey in the music industry and the evolution of his music over the years

has according to many pundits, been the contributing factor to his triumph.

Hence, the conversation has gotten to the peak of the need for more African

musicians to be represented at the award show, but for that to happen, the

continent must stay with its original sound.

Shockingly, a man from Ghana called Kiki Banson, who has now earned the

name Prophet Kiki foresaw Burna Boy winning the Grammy Award 12-

years ago.

He told friends and a lot of industry players at that time that, a

Nigerian will win the Grammy Award ahead of Ghana.

As time went by, the Artiste Manager narrowed his prediction and stated that Burna Boy will win the award in 2021.

Watch the interview with Kiki Banson below;