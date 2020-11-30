- Advertisement -

The leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has dropped a cryptic prophecy ahead of the coming 2020 election which is barely a week away.

In the next 6 days, Ghanaians would be going to the polls to elect a new president and parliament members to represent them in their various constituencies.

For the last few months, Pastors and prophets have come out to drop prophecies concerning who would emerge as the winner of the elections.

Rev Owusu Bempah and some other men of God have stated that current president Nana Addo and his NPP would continue to be in office for the next 4 years.

On the other hand, Prophet Nigel Gaisie and others have also prophecied the second coming of John Dramani Mahama and his NDC party after the end of the election.

In a new post sighted on the timeline of Nigel Gaisie on his social media, the preacher has revealed that the winner of this election won’t be allowed to rule.

According to him, John Mahama would win the presidential elections, but he won’t be given the power because he is a Northerner.

His post reads: “The Lord Sais, tell the NATION..Thye said they won’t even give the POWER TO JM,EVEN IF HE WINS BECAUSE HE IS A NORTHERNER…Let the N.D.C WOKE UP, LET THE GOOD PEOPLE OF GHANA WOKE UP TO SAVE THIS NATION FROM WORSE DARKNESS EVER IN OUR HISTORY SAYS THE LORD” P.N.G”

See screenshot below: