The ongoing elections in the United States in gradually coming to an end and from all indications current President Donald Trump won’t be going back to the White House in 2021.

Before the elections, a lot of preacher around the world prophecied about the elections with some saying it would go to the favour of Donald Trump and the others saying Joe Biden would win.

In Ghana, our own Rev. Owusu Bempah and Prophet Nigel Gaisie dropped their prophecies about the US elections with Owusu Bempah saying that Trump would emerge as the winner of the 2020 polls.

On the other hand, Prophet Nigel Gaisie revealed that the Angel of the Lord revealed to him and he saw Donald Trump crying indicating that he has lost the elections.

Watch the video below:

Nigel Gaisie in 2019 prophesy about Donald Trump losing the elections pic.twitter.com/5m7P4cZSBs — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 6, 2020

As it stands now, Joe Biden leads Donald Trump with 264 electoral votes while the current President has 214. They both need a total of 270 electoral votes to be declared as the winner of the elections.

Netizens have already started trolling Rev. Owusu Bempah for his ‘fake’ prophecy and hailing Nigel Gaisie for his ability to predict correctly the outcome of the US elections.