- Advertisement -

It’s often said that there’s no such thing as an easy job, as there’s no shortcut to success.

And at this point in time, we are compelled to believe that the work of prostitutes is also not for the faint-hearted based on a distressing video circulating on the local digital space.

The heartbreaking footage gives a sorry account of a teenage prostitute heckling a client for refusing to pay the initially agreed price after having sex with her.

The young girl can be seen holding the man tightly as she refused to let go of him until he settles his bills for enjoying her honeypot.

As the girl struggled with the man, she could be heard shouting “give me my money” to which the man retorted “leave me alone”.

The girl proceeds to bite the man’s penis which gets him highly infuriated and threatens to beat her as he struggles to free himself from her strong gripping fingers.

The incident happened somewhere in Ghana as a faceless man speaking in the background could be heard explaining in the Twi language the cause of the fight to other witnesses.

He explained that after the client paid the girl the agreed price, she started demanding extra payment.

The girl’s of the story was however not heard in the video.