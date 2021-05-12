Proven Sciatica Testimony from Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister

- Advertisement -

The Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang popularly known as People’s Mother has narrated how the 21st Clinic prevented her from undergoing a dangerous operation.

Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang in an interview with Nana Poku on 21st Radio explained that she had a serious medical issue with her legs with made it difficult for her to walk.

She recounted that after several examinations from various hospitals, it was concluded that her leg needs to be operated on urgently which she refused.

The former Regional Minister indicated that until the timely intervention of Dr Asare, her legs would have been amputated.

According to Madam Elizabeth, she contacted the 21st Clinic and they offered to treat her at home due to her condition.

The former minister also explained that Dr Asare informed her that her legs were almost dead and amputation was the only solution.

She revealed that the 21st Clinic has been treating her for a year now and the condition of her legs has improved massively.

According to her, she travelled to India and the United States for treatment but they all opted for operations which was a 50/50 survival.

Listen to the interview below;

She also revealed that just 6 months after she started the treatment, all the pains she felt from her waist downwards just disappeared.

Madam Elizabeth added that she was in severe pains from her waist to her legs but the drugs from the 21st Clinic has effectively cured the pains.