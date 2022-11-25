- Advertisement -

After a historic win over Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Saudi Arabian football players will be awarded a 2022 Rolls Royce Phantom each by the Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed Bin Salam Al Saud.

The Green Falcons defeated the South American team with two against one on Tuesday in Qatar.

READ ALSO: Saudi Arabia declares holiday following historic win over Argentina

The starting price for the 2022 Rolls Royce Phantom is $465,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 6,739,928.55

The Saudi Arabian side after lagging behind 1-0 in their match with Argentina, made a sensational comeback and won the game with a score of 2-1.

Saleh Alshehri scored in the 48th minute and after that, a sensational goal from Saleh Aldawsari made their lead 2-1 in the game.

The green falcons are currently at the top of their group which is Group C. They will face Poland in their second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

READ ALSO: Saudi Arabia executes 17 people with swords in 12 days, using World Cup as cover