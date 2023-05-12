Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Following Abeiku Santana’s infamous attacks on his bosses yesterday – A section of his die-hard fans and listeners have advised the ace radio presenter to quit if he isn’t respected at his current working place.

While speaking on OKAY FM, pained Abeiku Santana who strongly believes he was disrespected and humiliated took deep swipes at Fadda Dickson, Kennedy Osei and Despite himself.

According to Abeiku Santana, Fadda Dickson had initially agreed to make an appearance on his show but later made a sudden U-Turn.

Abeiku Santana alleged that the General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei called him just a few hours before the show to pull down the flyer he has already shared online.

Pressing on, Abeiku Santana additionally disclosed that some big men and his employer called him on the phone to talk to him to cancel the interview he had scheduled with Fadda Dickson.

The ace-radio presenter expressed his disappointment in Kennedy Osei, Despite (Although he didn’t mention his name but gave a clue) and the set of big men who called to convince him to cancel his interview with Fadda Dickson.

Reacting to this frustration, a set of his loved ones on the internet have advised him to tender in his resignation letter if he isn’t appreciated enough despite his good work.

Amenyo Paul on Facebook for instance wrote – You are right and shake your degree on them for me

Ayaamatanga Musa – Persistent humiliation. He’s fed up

Ben Kwofie Jnr – Despite media should be careful for the attacks on his presenters…

Blachenoch Banibaketetsifrarorofraroroh – That is it, give to them again besides you are more educated than them

Edmund Kodjie – If he Fadda Dickson can’t avail himself for his own networks, who should avail himself or herself for interviews on your network to create content?

Fadda Dickson isn’t worth his status professionally at despite media.

He holds that position at despite media by virtue of association with the bank roller of the media organization.

Abeiku Santana, for your education legally, the right to information isn’t binding on private business entities.

Kobby Obboh – It’s high time abdiku goes independent and start his own radio station.. It’s long over due… I belive in enterprenuership… He has more the capable resources to be a boss in his own.. Make his own decisions and avoid such mediocre bully from such men

Gideon Avorgah Nyidiku – i suspect this have been happening over and over again and this time,man couldn’t take it anymore he will also leave them soon.to have the balls to speak out against his bosses,then man is ready to move out

Nana Owusu Adumatta – I think abeiku has Ben humiliated enough by dispite himself in many ways,? Just recent birthday of dispite he was humiliated anyhow. I think they don’t value him and don’t respect him

