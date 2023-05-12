- Advertisement -

The new disturbing rumour that has since taken over social media trends wildly alleges that Abeiku Santana will soon be sacked for attacking his bosses on live radio just because Fadda Dickson refused to grant an interview he had initially agreed to attend.

Yesterday, Fadda Dickson was set to grant an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana.

But as patrons and netizens were anxiously waiting for the one-of-a-kind interview to commence, the Host of the Show, Abeiku Santana issued a release.

According to the release, the scheduled interview with Dr Fadda Dickson is cancelled.

Giving reasons for the call-off, Abeiku Santana said is due to the busy schedules of Fadda Dickson and other circumstances.

Following Fadda Dickson’s absence, Abeiku Santana went berserk on live radio to expose him over how he forced him to pull down the artwork of him for the interview.

While venting his anger, he also subtly dragged Despite who is his CEO as well as his son Kennedy Osei – It’s at the back of this that many Ghanaians have alleged that his sack letter has been prepared.

As suggested by these netizens, Abeiku Santana has no right to drag his bosses on live radio most especially on their own FM station hence the reason behind his alleged sack.

In the same vein, Abeiku Santana appears not concerned about his trending reported sack.

The award-winning radio presenter in a social media post, has turned deaf ears to what naysayers are saying.

In his recent post on social media, Abeiku Santana shared a picture of one of his loved ones wishing her a happy birthday.

