Multiple award winning veteran Ghanaian and Kumawood actor, Agya Koo, has made a call to fellow Ghanaian filmmakers to be discreet with the use graphic material and offensive language in their works.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Agya Koo expressed his worries about the overuse of profanity and explicit content in motion pictures.

“I have voiced concerns about the inclusion of pornographic materials in movies, the use of insults, even demonstrated, it is getting out of hand,” Agya Koo stated.

Agya Koo drew comparisons between Ghanaian cinema and others such as Bollywood, where love scenes are indicated and not otherwise.

He also used the opportunity to invite other filmmakers to work with him and encourage a move in the direction of moderation and careful storytelling.

Agya Koo’s appeal reflects a rising belief in the benefits of ethical filmmaking and its ability to influence social ideals among Ghanaians in the film industry.