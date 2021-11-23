- Advertisement -

Incarcerated US-based Ghanaian rapper Sam Sarfo aka Showboy has announced from his prison cell that Tema-based music group R2bees can never shine again.

According to Showboy, no amount of songs released by the music group would be a hit song simply because he is no longer around to push and promote their song as he did in the past.

In a post on his Snapchat, he noted that back in those days he together with Criss Waddle were the strong force behind R2bees promoting them but they have since sold the two of them out.

He added that since he was jailed Paedae and Mugeez have never reached out to him and that is one thing that hurt him till now.

He posted:

See screenshot below: “I said r2beescan drop the baddest song in the world..eno go blow worldwide again…..am their only promoter.. dem sell me out…their music go fade away saaaa…. when it comes to r2bees.. criss waddle n showboy was their strongest. “

But the never respect us.. lol u think niggaz time to come promote wanna music when we also have jobs to do… hand go hand come …

Amg/2hypegang… yall already know whatsap… 2rbees do me wicked big time…ei pain me till today… “

See the screenshot of his post below: