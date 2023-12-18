Rapper Oseikrom Sikani sparks gay rumours as he completely dresses like a woman in viral pictures

- Advertisement -

Rapper OseiKrom Sikani has sparked severe gay rumours following the virality of a set of pictures in which she was completely dressed like a woman.

The award-winning artist, who is currently promoting his latest single “TinTin” has inadvertently ignited wild gay rumours with his unconventional outfit.

In the pictures that are trending on various social media platforms, Oseikrom Sikani can be seen in an unusual outfit – And this has consequently raised eyebrows and generated mixed reactions from the public.



The focal point of the conversation centres around his choice of shorts, which intriguingly resemble a skirt, adding a touch of femininity to his appearance.

The video has since spurred various interpretations and discussions, with a segment of critics and observers suggesting that OseiKrom Sikani’s fashion statement might be an indirect endorsement of LGBTQ rights in Ghana.

This sentiment stems from the perception that the unconventional outfit challenges traditional gender norms and offers a nod to gender fluidity.

Amidst the speculation, there have also been allegations that KiDi himself could be a member of the LGBTQ community.

These speculations have created a fervent debate online, where discussions surrounding LGBTQ rights remain a sensitive topic, often intersecting with cultural and traditional beliefs.

