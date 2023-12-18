type here...
Man busted for paying chop bar owner 200 million to poison his borga brother to death over his properties

By Armani Brooklyn
A middle-aged Ghanaian man has exposed his brother for plotting his death.

According to this man, his younger brother paid a chop bar owner Ghc 20,000 which is 200 million to poison him to death.

As detailed by a Ghanaian UK-based female counsellor, it was the borga brother who gave his younger brother Ghc 20,000 to rent a new place so that he could move from his 7-bedroom house to a new apartment.

After the young man paid the Ghc 20,000 to the chop bar owner, the woman later exposed the evil plot of the borga who had come to the eating place to eat a day before the planned day.

Now, the man has put his house up for sale and has vowed never to relocate to Ghana again.

Source:GHpage

