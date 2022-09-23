type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRapper Stormzy features Jose Mourinho in his new music video
Entertainment

Rapper Stormzy features Jose Mourinho in his new music video

By Albert
Rapper Stormzy features Jose Mourinho in his new music video
- Advertisement -

Jose Mourinho, the manager of AS Roma, had a cameo in Stormzy’s most recent “Mel Made Me Do It” music video.

The “Number One” was featured by the Ghanaian rapper from the UK in his well-known music video, and fans are happy and talking about it.

The 59-year-old shared a picture of himself with Stormzy alongside the remark, “Was great joy doing this cameo for Stormzy’s new song video out today. I had a wonderful experience.

Usain Bolt, who now holds the world records for the 100 and 200 meters, is one of the unexpected cameos in the film.

Check out the video below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci1r7UwgSU1/

Jose Mourinho is one of the best football managers in the world for Stormzy to have him in his music video is huge.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, September 23, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    1.6mph
    75 %
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News