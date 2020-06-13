- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Reggae artiste and former Vice-Chairman of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi has sued the then President of the Union, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour and four other executives over embezzlement of funds.

READ ALSO:Obour was a big-time failure as the President of MUSIGA -Shatta Wale

The four executives sued alongside Obour are;

Acting MUSIGA President, Mr Henry Bessa Simons; Acting 1st Vice President, Rev. Dr Thomas Harry Yawson; National Treasurer and Acting Administrator, Mr Samuel Kofi Agyeman and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Communications and Special Projects.

Part of the writ states that all the aforementioned executives vacate their post with immediate effect. Whilst an account is taken of their stewardship from when they assumed office till date.

According to the lawsuit by Ras Caleb, the preceding former President’s (Obour’s) administration did not release any information nor give any report on how the Union’s funds were spent.

READ ALSO: Obour being the youngest one to lead MUSIGA is the worst President ever -A-Plus

Adding that Obour never presented any handing over notes nor did he render accounts when leaving office. Enumerating that they(Obour together with his executives) embezzled over Ghc 2m and that they should be held accountable for.

The plaintiff and the Union’s presidential aspirant, Ras Caleb informed the public about the suit in a press statement that says the hearing of the case had been fixed for Wednesday, 10th June 2020 at 9:00 am.

See below the writs of Summons;