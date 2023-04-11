type here...
I'll rather stay single than marry you - Delay tells a troll
Entertainment

I’ll rather stay single than marry you – Delay tells a troll

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Media personality Delay
Media personality Delay
Media personality and business mogul Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay is once again in the news and this time for giving it ‘wotowoto’ to a social media user who crossed the line.

Delay has for years now been mocked by many following her failure to get a man of her own and settle down as a married woman.

While some use the issue to mock her, others also sympathise with her for her failure to marry insisting that not everyone is supposed to get married.

Well, Delay recently shared new photos of herself on her timeline and as usual one user commented on her picture forcing Delay to respond in an angry manner suggesting that she is now fed up.

According to the user, Delay is almost 60 years and unmarried so he wants to tell her to hurry up and marry summing it up by asking her about what she is waiting for.

He commented: “Y3 na ware, almost 60 years. Who are you waiting for”

In Delay’s response, she mentioned that she would rather stay single than marry a pig like the netizen.

She wrote; “I would rather stay single than settle for a pig like you”.

See the screenshot below:

    Source:Ghpage

