- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite, singer and entrepreneur, Hajia4Real has been trending in the news for 72 hours after reports went rife on social media that she’s set to be extradited from the UK to the US.

As it stands now, Hajia4Real won’t be able to leave the UK on her own following her arrest in October 2022 due to charges of fraud against her.

The reports about Hajia4Real jail and extradition were first shared on social media by a Snapchat user known on the app as Realsenatoreze1.

Another Snapchat user who is also based in the US and seems to have more information about the woes of Hajia4Real simply known on the social media app as King Charles III also shared the same information about Hajia4Real’s forthcoming extradition.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real reportedly set to be extradited from the UK to the US

As stated by King Charles III in his viral write-up, Hajia4Real will be extradited because she helped her baby daddy and some notorious scammers to commit fraud years ago.

Following the virality of the news, a lot of Ghaians including celebrities have all shared their two cents about the issue both directly and indirectly.

The latest female star to throw subtle shots at troubled Hajia4Real is Delay.

According to Delay, this is a lesson to the youths who want to live a fast life – Because you must be ready to serve time if you want to live an opulent lifestyle on the sweat of others.

As advised by her, life isn’t a competition hence the youths should slow down in their quest for quick money because it always never ends well.

The talented radio and TV show hots wrote;

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real finally breaks silence on reports of going to jail in the US

Guys,don’t let the internet rush you oooooo!!!!!

Life is not a competition!!!

Life is working for you in your own time zone.

You’re not too late or too early.

I read this some time ago….

New York is three hours ahead of California, but that doesn’t make California slow. Someone graduated at the age of 22, but waited five years before securing a good job.

Someone became a CEO at 25, and died at 50. While another became a CEO at 50, and lived to 90 years. Someone is still single,While someone else got married.

Obama retired at 55, and Trump started at 70.

People around you might seem to be ahead of you, and some might seem to be behind you.

But everyone is running their own race, in their own time.

Life is about waiting for the right moment to act.

You are very much on time.

This is the end of fast life and unexplained sudden wealth. I hope the youths who are engaging in fraudulent activities are witnessing how things are unfolding

UK and US are very serious countries when it comes to fighting against cybercrime and other fraudulent activities.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real’s daughter reportedly taken from her by US authorities