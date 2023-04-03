type here...
Delay flaunts the luxury interior of her mega mansion
Delay flaunts the luxury interior of her mega mansion

By Armani Brooklyn
Delay flaunts the luxury interior of her mega mansion
Award-winning Ghanaian radio and TV show host born Deloris Frimpong Mansion but professionally known as Delay – Has given her teeming fans a glimpse of her life outside social media.

The media personality and business mogul has shared a lovely video of herself walking majestically inside her luxury living room.

As seen in the short video which is currently making rounds on social media, Delay was all dressed up in well-tailored African wear while subtly showing off the classy interior of her living room.

Undoubtedly, the living room has tasteful furniture that speaks of much wealth. The colours blended well with the white used on the wall.

    Source:Ghpage

