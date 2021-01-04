Rawlings and Amidu worked to block Mahama from winning the 2020 elections – Ken Agyapong

- Advertisement -

Kennedy Agyapong has once again made a profound disclosure on his private owned TV station, NET 2 TV revealing that the late former President Rawlings teamed up with the resigned SP Martin Amidu when he was alive to block Mahama from winning the 2020 elections.

“NDC should be careful with Amidu because he planned with Rawlings to make sure that Mahama loses the election then he Amidu and Zanetor will take over the party,” he said on his television station Net 2.

The lawmaker made these assertions as a caution to the opposition NDC to be ‘super’ careful with Martin Amidu as he is a wolf in a sheepskin trying to execute his plans against the party.

He revealed that this whole agenda was aborted shortly after the demise of Rawlings.

According to him, this was a development that forced Amidu to take a sharp U-Turn to purport to be supporting the NDC by resigning as a special prosecutor and also throwing allegations at the Akufo-Addo administration.

He, however, voiced that he would strip the resigned Special Prosecutor after the official inauguration of President Akufo-Addo into the office to continue his second term of office.

“Let us finish swearing-in Akufo-Addo on January 7 and I will start stripping Martin Amidu naked especially on the plans he had against NDC,” Mr Agyapong said.