Entertainment

I am ready to apologize to Martha Ankomah- “Fearo” Lilwin tells

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Kumawood actor who doubles as a musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin says plans are far advanced toward rendering an unqualified apology to his colleague, Martha Ankomah.

The “Mama Boss Papa” hitmaker made this revelation in an interview on Oyerepa TV which Ghpage.com has seen across social media platforms.

In the interview, the actor admitted to doing things wrongly.

When asked if he has any plans on eating his words, the actor stated that even the president of the country apologizes when he does something wrong.

He went on to say that despite the feud between him and his colleague, they remain a family and anticipate working together one day.

He also said that he is optimistic that Martha Ankomah holds no grudge against him, so he does not, but the fans out there make things look like they seem.

Source:GH PAGE

Friday, March 22, 2024
Accra
