At your age you still make no sense- social media users blast Chairman Wontumi for saying Mahamaha chops Jane Opoku lowkey

- Advertisement -

Social media users have roasted the Ashanti regional chairman on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Chairman Wontumi.

READ ALSO: There is no sense in the selling of “Yesu Mogya”- Captain Smart drags Adom Kyei Duah

This comes after the NPP bigwig made a wild allegation against the former president and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Ghpage.com, Chairman Wontumi has said that Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is not from the Central Region as she has made Ghanaians believe.

READ ALSO: John Mahama secretly chops Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang- Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi claims the NDC running mate was married but along the way, there was a separation.

He went on to make some wild allegations that the former president and Jane Opoku had been secretly married since 2012.

He disclosed that there is an internal war within the National Democratic Congress over Jane Opoku Agyemang selected as the running mate.

READ ALSO: Wagyimi kakraa 3y3 Gbee- Shatta Wale blasted by Ghanaians

These statements by the Ashanti Regional chairman did not augur well for Ghanaians and as a result, they have fired shots at him.

Reacting to this, netizens have said that Chairman Wontumi is old but spews nonsense all the time.

READ ALSO: Martha Ankomah resembles Lilwin- Ghanaians

According to many, they do not understand why a person of his caliber would always be acting childish in public.