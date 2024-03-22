type here...
Entertainment

There is no sense in the selling of “Yesu Mogya”- Captain Smart drags Adom Kyei Duah

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Controversial Onua TV presenter, Captain Smart has dragged Ghanaian man of God, Adom Kyei Duah once again.

Speaking in a viral video, Captain Smart lamented why a land meant for a factory has been used to build a church.

According to him, the factory that was destroyed has left many people jobless, while the church is also robbing the few that have little on them.

Captain Smart expressed his disdain for the selling of “Yesu Mogya” by the Ghanaian man of God.

The presenter claims everyone does not have much blood including Jesus Christ, so, he does not know why Adom Kyei Duah would be selling the blood of Jesus for many years.

He did not spare Christians who patronize the “Yesu Mogya”, describing them as people who cannot reason for themselves.

Source:GH PAGE

