type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsReason Nana Ama Mcbrown left UTV for ONUA TV revealed
News

Reason Nana Ama Mcbrown left UTV for ONUA TV revealed

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama McbrownNana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian A-list actress and TV presenter Felicity Ama Agyemang, professionally known as Nana Ama McBrown, has officially joined ONUA TV/FM.

McBrown joined Onua TV/FM, owned by Media General, from UTV after her 3-year stint with the station as host of its flagship entertainment program United Showbiz.

Social media users who have come across the development have shared their two cents on why they strongly believe Mcbrown left UTV for ONUA TV.

READ ALSO: Mzgee reacts as Nana Ama Mcbrown officially joins ONUA TV

According to a majority of these social media users, the actress chose her mental health and reputation over money.

Mcbrown allegedly goes under the knife again

As we all know, Mcbrown was always fighting court cases here and there over some of the comments her guests made on UTV’s United Showbiz program.

Recently, she was made to pay a whooping Ghc 60,000 for contempt following Afia Schwar’s infamous appearance on UTV.

Meanwhile, these speculations are yet to be confirmed by Mcbrown but I trust that even if that is the reaosn behind her exit, she won’t publicly speak about it.

READ ALSO: UTV finally remove McBrown’s photos from United Showbiz to confirm her exit

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: God is good – Mcbrown states after joining ONUA TV

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 13, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.4 ° F
    83.4 °
    83.4 °
    74 %
    3.7mph
    56 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News