Recent photos of Amerado suggests he has joined the Freemasonry; social media reacts
By Mr. Tabernacle
Amerado
New photo of Ghanaian rapper Amerado real name Derrick Sarfo Kantanka has sparked a controversy on social media.

In the photo, the rapper proudly flaunted two rings and one bears the symbol of the Freemasons, this has got people asking if he has joined the freemasonry.

See the photo Amerado posted below;

amerado
Social media users after Amerado posted the picture has reacted. Read some comments below;

kwaku Backstreet: Chairman don join Illuminati

Susana Yeboah ?: It’s won’t take you to anywhere, believe in God please

DeAdorableShushing face: Initiation finalize

MBrace: As you dey associate with Okyeame Kwame p3 i’m not surprised

Web definition; Freemasonry consists of fraternal organisations that trace their origins to the local fraternities of stonemasons that from the end of the 14th century regulated the qualifications of stonemasons and their interaction with authorities and clients.

Well, Ghpage can’t conclude if the rapper has really joined freemasonry because some of the rings he puts on might only be for fashion purposes.

Source:GHPAGE

