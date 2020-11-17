- Advertisement -

Readers would recall some weeks ago; we reported that a Three-Storey Church building belonging to the Church of Promise collapsed at Akyem Batabi.

About 65 persons were trapped under the collapsed church at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region.

It was reported that the unfortunate incident happened when the church members had gathered to pray for their pastor, who has been sick for some time now.

One person became the town’s talk due to his exceptional heroic actions, which led to saving numerous lives in the collapsed church building.

Kwabena Boahen, popularly known as Cote d’Ivoire, a Taxi driver, helped rescue several persons trapped under the collapsed church building.

His good works had his fortunes turned around as it came out that he has been recruited into the Ghana Army.

Netizens joined him to sing praises unto the Lord for the opportunity his generosity and brave act has brought him. A few weeks later, the story has changed.

Speaking in an interview, the driver and the Akyem Batabi hero has expressed his deep disappointment n the Ghana Armed Forces for not going by their words.

He told Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV that nobody has reached him to show gratitude for the nationalistic duty he performed at the incident scene.

Kwabena Boahen, aka Cote d’Ivoire, again revealed that no one had offered him any assistance after the tragic incident.

According to him, the NADMO officials and rescue team did not give him a dime of the money the Vice President of Ghana, Mahamadu Bawumia, brought to them.

Not happy with how he has been treated, the Taxi driver registered that no government official has even called to thank him.