Refund all the monies I spent on you and also return all the gifts I bought for you – Avram tells ex-girlfriend

The leader of the Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe, is angry with a former contestant of Date Rush, Efia Dragon, over her claim that she is pregnant for another guy.



In a video sighted by our outfit on TikTok, Avram Ben Moshe, who looked very angry, said the claim by Efia Dragon is not true because the lady is his girlfriend.



To buttress his point, Avram Ben Moshe revealed he is the one taking care of her by ensuring that he provides for her needs.

The outspoken social commentator also warned Alejandro, a former participant of the Date Rush show, not to take responsibility for Efia Dragon’s pregnancy.



He ended his rants by telling Efia Dragon to return all the expensive gifts he bought for her and also refund all the monies he spent on her when they were dating.



