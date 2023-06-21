Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Leader and founder of common sense family, Avram Ben Moshe has been served a hot ‘breakfast’ by his serious girlfriend.

During a live TikTok session, the religion critic could be seen visibly distressed and heartbroken.

According to grief-stricken Avram Ben Moshe, he was the one who spent huge sums of money on cosmetics for her to get a beautiful and clearer skin but she has now dumped to get pregnant for another man.

Heavy-hearted Avram Ben Moshe also disclosed that Afia Dragon had terrible teeth when they first met but he sent her to dentistry for her teeth to be fixed.

In the emotional video, Avram Ben Moshe vowed to retrieve all the money he has spent on Afia Dragon because she has made a fool out of him by joining Date Rush to announce to the world that they are no longer together as lovers.

