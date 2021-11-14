Reggie Zippy gets emotional as he bids farewell to his late mother (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The UK based Ghana musician Reggie Zippy couldn’t hold back his tears during the burial of his mum who passed on in August this year.

Reggie Zippy’s heartbreaking video of him singing at his mother’s funeral has gone viral.

While singing a song to his mother’s lifeless body before her burial, the artist couldn’t contain his emotions.

Watch the video below:

It would be remembered that the rapper after losing his mum penned down a suicide message on social media.

Many people believe Reggy got depressed because of how close he was with his mum before her sudden death.

May he soul rest in peace.