I regret respecting some people- Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale has made it known the biggest mistakes he has made in life.

READ ALSO: Stop sleeping with them and they will stop tagging you- Bongo Ideas mocks Wendy Shay after Amihere’s saga

The dancehall musician claims he has made numerous mistakes, but the one he regrets is respecting and caring for people who do not deserve it.

He went on to fire some shots at the law of Ghana, saying that the law did not appreciate his efforts.

According to Shatta Wale, he went to prison over a trivial issue, adding that if he had done something worse, he might have spent all his years in prison.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene has not stolen my song- Kwame Yogot

Shatta Wale said this in a post he made on his official Facebook page.

“My biggest mistake in Life is just caring and giving respect to those who don’t respect it . No wonder I went to jail for some bullshit respect of the law ..I wonder if I pulled out a gun in the eyes of everyone, Like by now Life in prison. BUT GOD FORBID!!”, he said.

“I wake up everyday with anger just because I respect and care too much in a country where the law doesn’t appreciate our efforts ..Don’t try me this year !!!”, Shatta Wale added.