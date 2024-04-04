Stop sleeping with them and they will stop tagging you- Bongo Ideas mocks Wendy Shay after Amihere’s saga

- Advertisement -

Controversial blogger and critic, Bongo Ideas has launched a scathing attack on Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay aka “Ghana wake up”.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene has not stolen my song- Kwame Yogot

This comes after Wendy Shay took to Twitter to take a swipe at the fastest-growing online blog, Ghpage.com over a publication.

Wendy falsified claims of popular Henry having his way of her, saying describing him as a “Lingilingi” guy, which translates to a tiny person.

She went on to use unprintable words on the blogger behind the story, threatening him to wait and see.

She wrote “Whoever is behind GH Page is an idiot. How can you tag me along with this Fuckery lingilingi guy. Journalism has become cheap in this country. Just wait for what is coming. GHANA WAKE UP!”

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene has not stolen my song- Kwame Yogot

Taking to the comment section, controversial Bongo Ideas did not spare Wendy Shay for publicly insulting a blogger.

According to Bongo, if bloggers are writing about Wendy Shay, then she has made that possible.

He advised the Shay Geng leader to desist from sleeping around if she does not want blogs to talk ill about her.

READ ALSO: Serwaa Amihere will not respond to anything stupid from useless people- Nana Aba Anamoah

Wendy, also, in response to Bongo Ideas fired some shots at him, describing his mother as a whore.