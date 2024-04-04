type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentStop sleeping with them and they will stop tagging you- Bongo Ideas...
Entertainment

Stop sleeping with them and they will stop tagging you- Bongo Ideas mocks Wendy Shay after Amihere’s saga

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial blogger and critic, Bongo Ideas has launched a scathing attack on Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay aka “Ghana wake up”.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene has not stolen my song- Kwame Yogot

This comes after Wendy Shay took to Twitter to take a swipe at the fastest-growing online blog, Ghpage.com over a publication.

Wendy falsified claims of popular Henry having his way of her, saying describing him as a “Lingilingi” guy, which translates to a tiny person.

She went on to use unprintable words on the blogger behind the story, threatening him to wait and see.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

She wrote “Whoever is behind GH Page is an idiot. How can you tag me along with this Fuckery lingilingi guy. Journalism has become cheap in this country. Just wait for what is coming. GHANA WAKE UP!”

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene has not stolen my song- Kwame Yogot

Taking to the comment section, controversial Bongo Ideas did not spare Wendy Shay for publicly insulting a blogger.

According to Bongo, if bloggers are writing about Wendy Shay, then she has made that possible.

He advised the Shay Geng leader to desist from sleeping around if she does not want blogs to talk ill about her.

READ ALSO: Serwaa Amihere will not respond to anything stupid from useless people- Nana Aba Anamoah

Wendy, also, in response to Bongo Ideas fired some shots at him, describing his mother as a whore.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Thursday, April 4, 2024
Accra
clear sky
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
3.8mph
0 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more