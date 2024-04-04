- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Yogot has after a long silence spoken about the allegation of his colleague, Kuami Eugene stealing his song.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene has not stolen my song- Kwame Yogot

Following the release of “Canopy” by Kuami Eugene, the musician trended for the wrong reasons.

Robest Music, King Promise’s lookalike made some wild allegations against Kuami Eugene, saying that the “Canopy” song belongs to Kwame Yogot.

According to him, he stayed with Kwame Yogot for a couple of months, and during his stay there, he got the opportunity to have access to some unreleased songs by the musician, which “Canopy” was part of.

READ ALSO: Serwaa Amihere will not respond to anything stupid from useless people- Nana Aba Anamoah

He went on to send a stern warning to the Rockstar to send an unqualified apology to them or face their wrath.

Speaking verbally on the issue for the very first time, Kwame Yogot has refuted claims of Kuami Eugene stealing his song.

Speaking with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Kwame Yogot divulged that he has numerous unreleased songs with Rockstar.

READ ALSO: Berla Mundi, Wendy Shay, Nana Aba, Mzvee, Efia Odo, Serwaa Amihere, Hajia4Real and more- tall list of female celebrities Henry has allegedly slept with

He stated that “Canopy” originally belonged to Kuami Eugene.

The rapper disclosed that Kuami Eugene featured him on the “Canopy” song, but removed his voice due to reasons best known to the singer.