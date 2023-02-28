- Advertisement -

A lady on social media has shared how her friendship with her “girls girls” came to an end because she relocated without informing them.

It is a common practice in Africa that people travel without informing their friends and family all in the name of “they are scared” that people might harm them.

According to the lady, she got the chance to relocate to the United States and she kept it away from her friends fearing that things might go wrong if she shared it with them.

Fast forward, she left the country for the US and her friends later got to know about it from someone else.

She added that on her birthday, none of her so-called friends wished her a happy birthday or even posted her pictures on their status. The Lady concluded that the even watched her status on that day.

