type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI relocated to the US without the knowledge of my friends -...
Entertainment

I relocated to the US without the knowledge of my friends – Lady shares

By Qwame Benedict
US-lady-
US-lady-
- Advertisement -

A lady on social media has shared how her friendship with her “girls girls” came to an end because she relocated without informing them.

It is a common practice in Africa that people travel without informing their friends and family all in the name of “they are scared” that people might harm them.

According to the lady, she got the chance to relocate to the United States and she kept it away from her friends fearing that things might go wrong if she shared it with them.

Also Read: I doubt if am the father of my children – Man reveals

Fast forward, she left the country for the US and her friends later got to know about it from someone else.

She added that on her birthday, none of her so-called friends wished her a happy birthday or even posted her pictures on their status. The Lady concluded that the even watched her status on that day.

Watch the video of her short story

@baby_toria_ Like my friends viewed my status on my birthday but couldn’t wish me?#gwagwalada #kissdaniel #tiktok #trending ? Gwagwalada by Bnxn fka Buju – Kj lyrics

Read More: Lady calls out her bestie for proposing to her boyfriend

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 28, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    0 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News