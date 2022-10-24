Speaking to some high-ranking military officials at the Idris Barracks in the Ashanti Region, Nana Addo beseeched the military to “remain loyal to the 1992 Constitution”.

According to Nana Addo, he’s much aware of the economic hardships but he’s tirelessly working to steer the nation out of the present challenges with loyalty.

President Akufo-Addo urged the security agency to remain “excellent patriots, excellent ambassadors of the security agencies and excellent citizens of our country”, saying he is very proud to serve as their Commander in Chief.

He’s reported to have said;

We are going through a difficult time in the history of our country …. We are going through a difficult time in our economy. We also going through a difficult time as far as security is concerned”

“On the economy, we are all aware of the events that have taken place in the last year which have brought a lot of things under strain. We are making every effort in negotiations that are taking place with foreign partners to put our economy back in a good space. Very soon the difficulties that confront our economy are going to be things of the past.

The President went on:

“I want to encourage you to continue the good work that you’re doing for our country. I encourage you to stand firm in your loyalty to the Republic, your loyalty to the Constitution of our nation so that the orderly, peaceful development of our country which is the only way that can guarantee the future prosperity we are all working for can come about…. So that these [present] generations of Ghanaians will leave as our legacy, that even when things were difficult in Ghana, we all held together under our Republican institutions and our constitution to find a way to a better future for our nation. I am confident that we can do it and I am counting on you to help me do it.”