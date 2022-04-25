type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
A photo that is currently fast trending on the internet show how some resident of Bayelsa community in Nigeria gave a nabbed thief indomie to eat before giving him more beatings.

According to reports, the thief whose cup is full is a cable stealer who has been tormenting the people of Bayelsa for close to three years now.

After receiving the first half of his beatings, he was given indomie to eat before the launch of the second half.

Some social media users have commended the actions of the residents while others have proposed that they should have handed over the thief to the police hence beating him was very unnecessary.

Below are some o the comments gathered under the photo;

@Tha_bi_ta – What did this guy steal? I wanna know because our leaders have been stealing all these while and we’re helpless. It’s good they gave him food sha but make dem no beat am. E fit be hunger cause am.

@Iam_hormaley – After eating na Beating is a weird feeling for this nigga

@Callmephascall – This is wrong. If we actually applauded this act, then we still have a long way to go in Nigeria. He should handed over to the appropriate authority and should face the law. I don’t condone any act of jungle justice.

